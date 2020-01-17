Nirbhaya: Convicts shifted to jail 3, where hanging will take place

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 17: All the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were shifted on Thursday to Tihar prison complex's jail number three where their hanging is set to take place, a jail official said.

The four death row convicts - Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta - were scheduled to be hanged on January 22.

However, the Delhi government told the High Court on Wednesday their execution has to be postponed in view of the pendency of a mercy petition by one of them.

"We have shifted all the four convicts to jail number three of Tihar, where the execution is set to take place," a senior jail official said.

Till now, Vinay Sharma was lodged in jail number four, while Akshay, Mukesh and Pawan were lodged in jail number two of Tihar.