  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirbhaya: Convicts shifted to jail 3, where hanging will take place

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 17: All the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were shifted on Thursday to Tihar prison complex's jail number three where their hanging is set to take place, a jail official said.

    The four death row convicts - Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta - were scheduled to be hanged on January 22.

    Nirbhaya: Convicts shifted to jail 3, where hanging will take place

    However, the Delhi government told the High Court on Wednesday their execution has to be postponed in view of the pendency of a mercy petition by one of them.

    Nirbhaya: No execution for rapists on Jan 22, Court directs jail authorities to file proper report

    "We have shifted all the four convicts to jail number three of Tihar, where the execution is set to take place," a senior jail official said.

    Till now, Vinay Sharma was lodged in jail number four, while Akshay, Mukesh and Pawan were lodged in jail number two of Tihar.

    More NIRBHAYA GANG RAPE News

    Read more about:

    nirbhaya gang rape delhi government mercy petition tihar jail

    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 8:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue