    Nirbhaya convicts playing with judiciary: Centre to Delhi High Court

    New Delhi, Feb 02: Centre on Sunday told the Delhi High Court at a special hearing that there is deliberate, calculated and well thought of design by 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case convicts to "frustrate mandate of law" by getting their execution delayed.

    Representational Image

    "The four convicts by filing their respective review petition or curative petition or mercy petitions, one after the other and that too at such a belated stage, that is after the issuance of the death warrants, are in fact being permitted to play with the majesty of law leading to unnecessarily prolonging the execution and thereby taking the judicial process for a ride," the plea had said.

    "There cannot be any delay in the interest of justice, death sentence cannot be delayed. In the interest of the convict, any delay in death sentence will have a dehumanising effect on the accused," Mehta said.

    A Delhi court had on Friday stayed till further orders the execution of the four convicts -- Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma -- which was earlier scheduled to take place on February 1.

    The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutal murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people, including a juvenile, in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

    One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 16:58 [IST]
