    New Delhi, Mar 20: Scores of people have gathered outside the Tihar jail ahead of the hanging of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

    Security has been tightened and the jail is under a lock down. At 5 am all cells of the prisoners were locked as per the rules. It would remain locked until the hanging is completed.

    Nirbhaya: Convicts asked to take bath, given fresh set of clothes

    The convicts were asked for a last wish. They were woken up at 4 am and asked to take a bath. A fresh set of clothes were provided to the convicts before the hanging.

    The authorities at the Tihar jail says that the the medical test of the convicts has been completed. The jail is currently under a lockdown and will remain so until the hanging is completed.

    Nirbhaya: The final moments before a hanging

    The executioner is making all the last minute preparations for the hanging. The convicts will be hanged at 5.30 am. The medical test is completed and all the four are fit, authorities also say.

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 5:29 [IST]
