    Nirbhaya's convict Vinay Sharma has head injury, can't recognise mother: Lawyer

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 20: Yet again the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case takes a new turn after one of the convicts Vinay Sharma was injured after he reportedly banged his head against the wall of his cell at Tihar jail in Delhi.

    Sharma has reportedly urged the court for a high level medical treatment for his head injury, fracture in his right arm, mental illness and schizophrenia.

    File Photo
    File Photo

    According to a jail official, Sharma who along with the other three convicts in the Nirbhaya ganag rape case were to be hanged on March 3, on Sunday afternoon he had attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall.

    Suddenly a security personnel of the jail saw him and stopped him. He has suffered some minor injuries.

    However, Sharma's lawyer claimed that the he has been unable to recognise people, he couldn't recognise his mother.

    On Monday, the court has put out a third death warrant for the four convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya gand rape case.

    Nirbhaya case: Vinay Sharma's lawyer moves Election Commission against Delhi govt

    The court directed convicts Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh to be hanged on March 3.

    The four convicted in the 2012 gruesome gang-rape of a young medical student who was brutally raped, assulted and tortured, she died days later.

    nirbhaya gang rape

    Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 16:03 [IST]
