    Nirbhaya: Convict Vinay Sharma banged head on wall to injure self

    New Delhi, Feb 20: Vinay Sharma one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case allegedly injured himself at the Tihar jail, but hitting his head against the wall.

    Jail authorities said that those who were keeping a watch on him managed to stop him and immediately took him to hospital. He was given first aid and discharged. While his counsel had claimed that Sharma had become mentally unstable, jail authorities refuted the charge.

    No such indications have been found and he is in perfect health, jail authorities said. He also responded perfectly to psychometry, the officials also said.

    Nirbhaya case: Convict Vinay Kumar Sharma is suffering from mental illness; Lawyer informs court

    Reports said that ever since the death warrant had been issued, the convicts have been behaving in an aggressive manner. The four men have been kept on suicide watch. They are being monitored 24/7. All attempts have been made to keep the four convicts mentally alert. Officials say that these convicts act violent and try and injure themselves so that they can claim clemency. According to the laws, if the convict is found injured or underweight, the death penalty can be put off till they turn fit. The convicts have also been stubborn when it comes to their food habits, but the jail officials have managed to convince them to eat.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 7:45 [IST]
