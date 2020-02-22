Nirbhaya: Convict Pawan refuses to meet new legal aid, authorities ask on last meeting with family

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 22: Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, has refused to meet his legal aid counsel Ravi Qazi, in jail.

The court had appointed Ravi Kazi as Pawan's lawyer after AP Singh left the case.

Pawan is the only one among the four convicts who has not yet filed a curative petition -- the last legal remedy available to a person which is decided in-chamber. He also has the option of filing a mercy plea.

Now after Pawan's refusal, this matter is a bit caught.

Meanwhile, the Tihar Jail administration has written to all the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case in connection with their last meeting with their families.

Out of the four convicts, Mukesh and Pawan have been told that they had already met their families before the February 1 death warrant, while Akshay and Vinay have now been asked when they want to meet their families, the Tihar Jail official said.

While during normal meetings, inmates meet their families through window, in the last meeting, they are allowed to meet their families face-to-face.

Meanwhile, the Tihar Jail administration has also written a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Jail administration to send the hangman two days before March 3, when the four convicts will be hanged, the Jail official said.

A Delhi court had last week issued a fresh death warrant to all the four convicts in the 2012 Delh gangrape case. They will now be hanged on March 3 at 6 am.

The 23-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped and assaulted on the intervening night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. The victim later died of her injuries.