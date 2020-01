Nirbhaya convict files curative plea in SC

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 09: Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case has filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court.

A Delhi Court had issued a death warrant against all four convicts on January 7 and they are scheduled to be executed on January 22 at 7 am.