Nirbhaya: CJI recuses from hearing review plea, hearing tomorrow at 10.30 am

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 17: Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde has recused himself from hearing the review plea filed by Nirbhaya's killer Akshay Kumar. The CJI cited personal reasons. The plea will be heard tomorrow at 10.30 am.

The review was taken up in the chambers of the Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde and the plea filed by Akshay Kumar was also be heard by Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan.

It may be recalled that Kumar, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh and Ram Singh were convicted for the rape and murder of Nirbhaya. While Ram Singh killed himself in jail, another person, a minor served a three year term at a reformation centre.

Kumar's review petition has some weird points in them. He questioned why he was put on the death row, when the air pollution in Delhi was anyway killing people. He also cites the Vedas and Puranas in his plea.

Meanwhile, the black warrant has been issued and preparations are already underway at the Tihar jail to hang the convicts. The four convicts will have to be hanged at the same time since it is a common crime that they have been convicted under. The Tihar jail authorities have already called for two hangmen from Uttar Pradesh.

While UP has two hangmen, Tihar does not have one on its payrolls. Apart from this the Tihar jail authorities have asked the Buxar jail authorities in Bihar to prepare the hanging ropes.