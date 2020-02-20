Nirbhaya case: Vinay Sharma's lawyer moves Election Commission against Delhi govt

New Delhi, Feb 20: After trying their luck in the trial court, Supreme Court and with the President of India, Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma's lawyer has now moved to the Election Commission to challenge the rejection of mercy petition.

However, the worst is yet to come. Now, convict Vinay Sharma has challenged the Delhi government. The convict's lawyer, AP Singh has said mercy petition was rejected by minister Manish Sisodia, when the Model Code of Conduct was in place in the national capital, making him ineligible to reject the petition.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "We have filed a complaint in the Election Commission of India because the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma reached the Delhi government on January 30. At that time the government recommended the rejection. He was not an MLA or home minister of Delhi government because Model Code of Conduct was imposed."

Singh further claimed that a digital signature of Manish Sisodia was needed, along with a screenshot received through WhatsApp that was used to reject the mercy petition.

"I want that the pride of the Election Commission, President, Supreme Court and Home Ministry not be destroyed in this way," Singh said.

Nirbhaya: Convict Vinay Sharma banged head on wall to injure self

The lawyer also urged the Election Commission to take cognizance of the matter.

Earlier, Vinay Sharma allegedly injured himself at the Tihar jail, but hitting his head against the wall. Jail authorities said that those who were keeping a watch on him managed to stop him and immediately took him to hospital. He was given first aid and discharged.

While his counsel had claimed that Sharma had become mentally unstable, jail authorities refuted the charge.

No such indications have been found and he is in perfect health, jail authorities said. He also responded perfectly to psychometry, the officials also said.