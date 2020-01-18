  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tihar jail seeks service of Pawan, hangman from Meerut, for execution of Nirbhaya convicts on Feb 1

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: A day after Delhi Court issued fresh death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Tihar jail authorities have sought services of Pawan, the hangman from Meerut.

    File photo of Nirbhaya Convicts
    File photo of Nirbhaya Convicts

    "Delhi's Tihar Jail has requested to avail the services of Pawan, the hangman from Meerut, for the execution of the convicts of 2012 Delhi's gang-rape case that is to take place on 1st February", news agency ANI quoted Anand Kumar, DG Prison as saying.

    Pawan is the only certified hangman in Uttar Pradesh and is attached to the Meerut jail. He is paid a monthly salary of Rs 3,000.

    Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student, was gangraped and brutalised on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a moving bus in south Delhi by the four men, along with two others, before being dumped on the road. She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

    Of the six persons convicted, one allegedly committed suicide in jail and another, a juvenile, was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

    Earlier on Friday, fresh death warrants were issued against the four convicts - Akshay Singh, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh and Vinay Sharma - in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. The convicts will now be hanged on February 1 at 6 am.

    More NIRBHAYA GANG RAPE News

    Read more about:

    nirbhaya gang rape

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue