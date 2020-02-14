  • search
    Nirbhaya Case: Supreme Court rejects Vinay Sharma's plea challenging mercy plea rejection

    New Delhi, Feb 14: Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea, filed by Vinay Sharma, a convict who was involved in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case challenging the rejection of mercy plea by the President of India.

    The Supreme Court also said in its order, that the medical reports suggested that the convict is psychologically fit and his medical condition is stable.

    The Apex Court dismissed his petition, finding it lack of merit.

    Earlier, Vinay Sharma had claimed in the Supreme Court that the President had not considered his "mental stability" that he suffered due to torture in jail while rejecting his mercy petition. However, the centre denied Sharma's claims and said that he was "fit and of sound mind".

    The Supreme Court also said that the materials, that included Vinay Sharma's medical report, was placed before the President who applied his mind in rejection of mercy plea.

    Vinay Sharma through his lawyer had made a last-ditch effort on Thursday to escape from the gallows claiming that all the relevant records were not brought before the President including that he had been subjected to torture and ill-treatment in jail and developed mental illness.

    The Centre opposed convicts' claim and produced a medical report dated February 12 which said he was fit and had a sound mind.

    A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna had reserved its order on Sharma's plea challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by President.

