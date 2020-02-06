  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirbhaya case: SC to hear tomorrow Centre's appeal for separate hanging

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: The Supreme Court will on Friday take up petitions filed by the central and Delhi government seeking separate hanging of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape-and-murder case.

    Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj mentioned the appeals for an early hearing before a bench led by Justice NV Ramana on Thursday who ordered that the case be listed tomorrow.

    Nirbhaya case: SC to hear tomorrow Centres appeal for separate hanging

    The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea from the Centre to hang the four convicts separately.

    The high court also faulted the authorities concerned for not taking steps for issuance of death warrant after the rejection of appeals of the accused by the Supreme Court in 2017.

    Complete legal remedies in 7 days: Delhi HC tells Nirbhaya convicts

    The high court, however, said, "It cannot be disputed that the convicts have frustrated the process by using delaying tactics.

    " The Centre and the Delhi government had challenged the trial court's January 31 order staying "till further orders" the execution of all the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court petition nirbhaya gang rape

    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 12:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X