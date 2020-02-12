Nirbhaya case: SC to hear the plea of convict Vinay Sharma on Thursday

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 12: The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday the plea of ​​one of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder convict Vinay Sharma.

Convict Sharma has filed a petition in the pex court against the President's decision to reject the mercy petition.

Earlier, Sharma, through his counsel A P Singh, has also sought commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on February 1 rejected the clemency plea of Vinay.

The trial court had on January 31 stayed "till further orders" execution of the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

However, on Tuesday Nirbhaya's parents along with the Delhi government had moved the court seeking fresh death warrants for the convicts after the apex court granted liberty to the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of these convicts.