Nirbhaya case: President Kovind rejects mercy plea of convict Vinay Sharma

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 01: The President of India on saturday rejected mercy plea of convict Vinay Sharma, one of the four convicts on death row in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

Ealier on Wednesday, Sharma had filed a mercy plea with the President of India and alleged he was tortured and treated inhumanely by jail authorities and inmates at Tihar.

Advocate AP Singh, who represents Vinay, said he has filed the mercy petition with the President House and has got a receiving on it. "I have filed mercy petition for Vinay before the President. I have submitted it by hand," Singh told PTI.

The apex court has already rejected the curative petition of Vinay.

Before Vinay, another death row convict Mukesh Kumar Singh had filed the mercy plea which was rejected by the President on 17 January .

The apex court Wednesday dismissed plea filed by Mukesh challenging the rejection of his mercy petition.

The case pertains to the shocking gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' was gangraped and savagely assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital.

While one of the convicts died in prison and another was eventually let off on account of being a juvenile, the remaining four were sentenced to death.

The last-minute petitions have been widely seen as desperate attempts by the convicts to stall their impending executions. The delay has been criticised by many, including the victim's parents.

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi had said she will continue her fight till the convicts in the 2012 gangrape and murder case are hanged, shortly after a Delhi court postponed the execution of death warrants till further order.

Asha Devi told reporters her "hopes are dashed" but she will continue her fight. "These convicts have no right to live. We keep getting disappointed by the system. I will continue my fight till the convicts are hanged," she said. Asha Devi said because of the loopholes in law the "criminals' lawyers had the audacity to challenge me in court that they will not be hanged".

A Delhi court had postponed the execution of death warrants of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case till further order. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana passed the order on a plea by the convicts seeking a stay on their execution on Saturday, February 1.

The black warrants for execution of the death sentence against Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Mukesh Kumar Singh, were issued on January 17.