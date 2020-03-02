Nirbhaya case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 02: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, 2 March, rejected the mercy petition filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta in 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Earlier on Monday, a Delhi court had reserved its order on a fresh plea to stay execution of convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, considering the pending mercy plea of Pawan Gupta.

The order will be pronounced shortly. Gupta filed a mercy plea before the President on Monday after the Supreme Court, earlier during the day, dismissed his curative petition.

The execution of the convicts has been scheduled to take place at 6 am on Tuesday.