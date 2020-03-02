  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirbhaya case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 02: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, 2 March, rejected the mercy petition filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta in 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

    Nirbhaya case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea

    Earlier on Monday, a Delhi court had reserved its order on a fresh plea to stay execution of convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, considering the pending mercy plea of Pawan Gupta.

    The order will be pronounced shortly. Gupta filed a mercy plea before the President on Monday after the Supreme Court, earlier during the day, dismissed his curative petition.

    The execution of the convicts has been scheduled to take place at 6 am on Tuesday.

    More NIRBHAYA News

    Read more about:

    nirbhaya ram nath kovind

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 16:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X