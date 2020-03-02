Nirbhaya case: Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea still with President

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 02: The President of India is yet to take a decision on

mercy petition filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta in 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

The Union Home Ministry has received the mercy petition of Pawan Kumar Gupta and has been forwarded it to President Ram Nath Kovind for his consideration and decision.

Pawan Gupta is the last death row convict in the case to move the top court with his curative plea, the final remedy available to a person.

The mercy petition of other three convicts-Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay, has been dismissed by the President.

Earlier on Monday, a Delhi court had reserved its order on a fresh plea to stay execution of convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, considering the pending mercy plea of Pawan Gupta.

The order will be pronounced shortly. Gupta filed a mercy plea before the President on Monday after the Supreme Court, earlier during the day, dismissed his curative petition.

The execution of the convicts has been scheduled to take place at 6 am on Tuesday.