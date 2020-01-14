  • search
    Nirbhaya case: One of four gang rape convicts moves HC against death warrant

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 14: One of the four Nirbhaya gang rape convicts, who are scheduled to be hanged on January 22, moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday for setting aside the death warrant issued by a trial court.

    The plea of convict Mukesh Kumar is listed for hearing on Wednesday before a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal.

    The petition, filed through advocate Vrinda Grover, seeks setting aside of the January 7 order issuing warrant of his execution. The plea also states that on Tuesday he also moved mercy petitions before the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the President of India.

