Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC adjourns convict Pawan Kumar Gupta’s plea till Jan 24

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 19: The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of one of the four convicts facing the gallows in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case to January 24. The convict had approached the court claiming that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence in December 2012.

The plea filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta is listed for hearing on Thursday before Justice Suresh Kumar Kait.

Seeking to be declared a juvenile at the time of occurrence of the incident, Pawan alleged that his ossification test was not conducted by the investigating officers and claimed benefit under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Tihar Jail gives 7 days time to Nirbhaya case convicts to file mercy petition

He said in his plea that the provision of section 7A of JJ Act lays down that a claim of juvenility may be taken before any court and it shall be recognised at any stage, even after final disposal of the case.

Pawan, who was awarded death sentence and lodged in Tihar jail, sought that the concerned authority be directed to conduct his ossification test to ascertain his claim of juvenility.

Besides Pawan, the other three convicts in the case are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of 16-17 December, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before she was thrown out on the road.

Nirbhaya's parents upset as Delhi court adjourns hearing on issuing death warrants

She died on 29 December, 2012, at a hospital in Singapore.

A juvenile involved in the crime was convicted by a juvenile justice board and released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.