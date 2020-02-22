  • search
Trending FATF Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma's plea claiming he suffers from mental illness

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: The plea by one of the convict of 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case Vinay Sharma claiming he has mental illness and needs treatment has been dismissed by a Delhi court on Saturday

    On Saturday, the Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana rejected the plea by Sharma.

    File Photo
    File Photo

    The plea had claimed that Sharma had sustained grievous head injury and fracture in his right arm, and was suffering from mental illness and schizophrenia. Sharma has reportedly urged the court for a high level medical treatment this.

    According to a jail official, Sharma who along with the other three convicts in the Nirbhaya ganag rape case were to be hanged on March 3, on Sunday afternoon he had attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall.

    Suddenly a security personnel of the jail saw him and stopped him. He has suffered some minor injuries.

    Nirbhaya's convict Vinay Sharma has head injury, can't recognise mother: Lawyer

    However, Sharma's lawyer claimed that the he has been unable to recognise people, he couldn't recognise his mother.

    On Monday, the court has put out a third death warrant for the four convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya gand rape case.

    More NIRBHAYA GANG RAPE News

    Read more about:

    nirbhaya gang rape

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 17:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X