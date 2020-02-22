Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma's plea claiming he suffers from mental illness

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 22: The plea by one of the convict of 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case Vinay Sharma claiming he has mental illness and needs treatment has been dismissed by a Delhi court on Saturday

On Saturday, the Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana rejected the plea by Sharma.

The plea had claimed that Sharma had sustained grievous head injury and fracture in his right arm, and was suffering from mental illness and schizophrenia. Sharma has reportedly urged the court for a high level medical treatment this.

According to a jail official, Sharma who along with the other three convicts in the Nirbhaya ganag rape case were to be hanged on March 3, on Sunday afternoon he had attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall.

Suddenly a security personnel of the jail saw him and stopped him. He has suffered some minor injuries.

Nirbhaya's convict Vinay Sharma has head injury, can't recognise mother: Lawyer

However, Sharma's lawyer claimed that the he has been unable to recognise people, he couldn't recognise his mother.

On Monday, the court has put out a third death warrant for the four convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya gand rape case.