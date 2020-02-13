  • search
    Nirbhaya Case: Delhi court appoints advocate Ravi Qazi to represent convict Pawan Gupta

    New Delhi, Feb 13: Delhi court on Thursday appointed advocate Ravi Qazi to represent Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

    Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana had on Wednesday offered a counsel to Gupta and expressed displeasure over delay from his side.

    Gupta had on Wednesday said he has removed his earlier lawyer and will need time to engage a new one.

    Nirbhaya Case: Vinay Sharma's request to check recommendation rejected

    District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) had provided Pawan's father with a list of its empanelled advocates to chose from.

    Pawan is the only one among the four convicts who has not yet filed a curative petition -- the last legal remedy available to a person which is decided in-chamber. He also has the option of filing a mercy plea.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 16:29 [IST]
