    Nirbhaya case: Court seeks report from Tihar after parents demand expedition of execution

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 04: Exasperated over the delay in the execution of convicts of Nirbhaya rape and murder case, the parents of the victim approached the court seeking to expedite the execution of the rape convicts.

    Hearing Nirbhaya's parents' application, Delhi's Patiala House Court today asked jail authorities to apprise it with various legal remedies that all four convicts have availed and which are pending.

    The parents of 'Nirbhaya', the 23-year-old paramedic student who was gang-raped and murdered in December 2012, had requested the court to fast-track the procedure to hang all four convicts.

    Woman gangraped in Alwar: BJP calls it worse than Nirbhaya case

    Patiala House Court has reportedly issued notice to Tihar jail Superintendent through DG Prisons with a direction to appear in person along with the status report of the convicts on July 19, news agency ANI reported.

    In July last year, the Supreme Court confirmed that the four men responsible will be hanged. The court, which had upheld the death sentence for the men in May last year, turned down a petition from the convicts that they be given life term.

    The convicts are Mukesh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh.

    Another convicts, Ram Singh, had hanged himself in the jail and another, a juvenile, was given the maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment in a reform facility. He was released after serving his sentence.

    The student was raped on the intervening night of December 16 and 17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six people. She was violated with an iron rod when she protested. Her friend was beaten severely, and both were thrown out of the bus at a secluded spot. She died 13 days later, on December 29, in Singapore.

    The episode had triggered nationwide protests and led to major changes to laws on sexual crimes against women.

