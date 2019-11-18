Nirbhaya case: Court admits plea by parents seeking transfer of case to another judge

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 18: A Delhi Court has admitted a plea filed by the parents of 2012-gangrape victim, seeking transfer of the case to another judge.

The victim's parents have sought court's direction to Tihar Jail authorities to expedite the execution of the rape convicts.

The court will hear the matter on November 25.

Coimbatore rape and double murder: SC re-confirms death sentence for convict

They moved the application since the earlier two judges hearing the matter got transferred and the matter is getting adjourned continuously, the plea said.

The special fast track court, set up to hear cases of sexual harassment cases exclusively, of Patiala House Court is currently vacant and no judge has been appointed till now.

The application said that the victim's parents approached the court since the convicts have exhausted all legal remedies.

In December last year, the parents of Nirbhaya, the 23-old paramedic who was gang-raped in December 2012, approached the court to fast-track the procedure to hang all four convicts in the case.

Supreme Court on December 12, 2018, dismissed the PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to execute the death penalty awarded to four convicts -- Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay and Akshay -- in the sensational Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

Mumbai: 10-year-old raped, strangulated to death; body found near Vidyavihar railway Track

23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped on December 16, 2012.

The victim, who was severely assaulted, succumbed to injuries at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on December 29, where she had been airlifted for medical treatment.