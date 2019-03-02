  • search
    Nirbhaya case convicts may file curative petition in Delhi court

    New Delhi, Mar 02: Convicts of 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case may file a curative petition soon in the Delhi's Patiala House Court challenging the capital punishment. Counsel for the convicts told Delhi's Patiala House Court that curative petition might be filed soon challenging the capital punishment.

    Nirbhayas mother Asha Devi attends Nirbhaya Chetna Diwas, a day to honour Nirbhaya and to help to create awareness regarding women safety, in New Delhi. PTI file photo
    Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi attends 'Nirbhaya Chetna Diwas', a day to honour Nirbhaya and to help to create awareness regarding women safety, in New Delhi. PTI file photo

    Tihar jail authorities have also communicated to the court that the convicts might file a curative petition soon challenging the capital punishment. The jail authorities have to file a status report in the case on next date of hearing, April 6.

    Last month, parents of the gangrape victim on Thursday moved a plea in the court seeking to expedite the hanging of the four convicts in the case. On July 9, 2018, the Supreme Court had rejected review petitions filed by three of the four convicts in the horrific 2012 gangrape and murder of a young paramedic in Delhi.

    The Supreme Court had on May 5, 2017, upheld death sentences awarded by a trial court and confirmed by the Delhi High Court to the four convicts - Mukesh, 29, Pawan Gupta, 22, Vinay Sharma, 23, and Akshay Kumar Singh, 31.

    (With agency inputs)

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 16:21 [IST]
