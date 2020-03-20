  • search
    Nirbhaya case: Asha Devi shows victory sign

    New Delhi, Mar 20: Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim show victory sign after Supreme Court's dismissal of death row convict Pawan Gupta's plea seeking stay on execution.

    The plea sought court's directions declaring that the rejection of the second mercy petition by the President on March 19 as unconstitutional and bad in law.

    Asha Devi
    Asha Devi Image Courtesy: ANI

    The plea claimed that there is further new evidence which shows that the state has concealed certain facts in the case from the court.

    "The state had issued notice on February 26, 2017, to the principal of Pawan's school seeking all documents pertaining to his date of birth. It appears that this notice and its response have been kept from this court," it alleged.

    The plea said that Pawan had specifically pointed to his school records and the date of birth recorded therein through the affidavit filed with the apex court in compliance with its orders of February 3, 2017.

    "This order also made it clear that the prosecution is given liberty to put forth in the affidavit any reputation, after the copies of the affidavits by the counsel for the accused persons are served on him. For the said purpose, a week's time was granted. However, despite this opportunity, the status report filed in response to the petitioner's (Pawan) affidavit did not deny the petitioner's claim of being a juvenile on the date of the incident," the plea said.

    The petition also sought commutation of his death sentence into life imprisonment.

    Read more about:

    supreme court dismissal hanging nirbhaya gang rape

