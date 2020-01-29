Nirbhaya: Killer’s curative plea rejected, torture not ground to review mercy petition says SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Supreme Court has rejected the petition against the rejection of the mercy plea filed by one of the killers in the Nirbhaya case.

The court said that the ground cited by the convict Mukesh Singh that he was tortured in jail cannot be a ground to review the order of the President of India. Singh had also said that the speed at which the mercy petition was decided meant that there was no application of mind. The court said that quick consideration does not mean no application of mind.

On Monday the court had said that it would expeditiously take up the pleas of the death row convict. Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde had directed the lawyer to move the Supreme Court registry for urgent listing of the plea. If somebody is going to be hanged then there is nothing more urgent that this, Justice Bobde had also said.

One of the death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya murder and gang rape case on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking judicial review of the rejection of mercy petition by the President.

Nirbhaya Case: Convict Akshay Kumar Singh files curative petition in SC | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya: Hectic preparations at Tihar ahead of hanging

The petition has been filed by convict Mukesh Kumar whose mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.

"A petition has been filed under Article 32 for judicial review of the manner of rejection of the mercy petition in terms of the judgement of Supreme Court in Shatrughan Chauhan case," advocate Vrinda Grover, who is representing Kumar, told PTI.