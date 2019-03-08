  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirav Modi's Rs 100-cr bungalow in Alibaug demolished with explosives

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 08: PNB scam's main accused Nirav Modi's sea facing luxury mansion worth of 100 crore was demolished with a huge quantity of explosives on Friday, a district administration officer said.

    Nirav Modis Rs 100-cr bungalow in Alibaug demolished with explosives
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    Authorities in Raigad District in Maharashtra used explosives to demolish fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's bungalow in Alibaug. Controlled blasts were carried out during the demolition process undertaken by the office of District Collector of Raigad.

    Nirav Modi is wanted for defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore. Modi's uncle Mehul Choksi is wanted as well. Both of them have fled the country.

    Also Read | Maha: Authorities continue demolition of PNB scam accused Nirav Modi's Alibaug bungalow

    On February 1, the Maharashtra Government told Bombay High Court that the authorities will require two weeks to bring down the structure.

    The first stage of demolition started on January 25, after which the district administration found that demolishing the 30,000-sq ft structure will take longer if done manually using earth movers and would be a costly affair. Excavators were used to drill into the thick concrete pillars of the bungalow to make space for fixing the detonators. A technical team was then called in to install the explosives.

    The bungalow was built partly as a ground-plus-one structure and has a driveway, high metal fencing and a huge security gate. It includes a swimming pool, resort-like slides and expensive fittings. Situated at Kihim beach, over 90 km from Mumbai, it was declared illegal along with 58 other structures that flouted all environmental norms.

    More nirav modi NewsView All

    Read more about:

    nirav modi bombay high court maharashstra

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue