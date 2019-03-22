Nirav Modi's arrest is an event: Sam Pitroda

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 22: Congress President Rahul Gandhi's confidant Sam Pitroda on Friday described the arrest of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi as political 'event'. Sam Pitroda, Indian Overseas Congress Chief , was replying to news agency ANI's question on the arrest of Nirav Modi.

Pitroda said, "All I say is, event based politics doesn't make sense. Nirav Modi is an event. I am talking more about the holistic approach, which is embedded inclusion, which is embedded in what kind of a nation we want to build."

Asked whether PM Modi symbolizes strong Government, he said, " India will have to decide, strong is not necessarily a good thing for democracy. Hitler was also very strong, all dictators are strong, Chinese leader is very strong, is that what India wants?."

A little over a year after jeweller Nirav Modi fled India after allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank of ₹14,356 crore, the fugitive diamantaire was arrested in London on Tuesday, said British police on Wednesday.

He was later denied bail by the Westminster Magistrates' Court. Nirav Modi was tracked down by reporters of the UK's Daily Telegraph newspaper to an £8 million apartment in London's West End earlier this month.

While the arrest, just three weeks ahead of the 17th general elections, hailed as a big victory for India's investigative agencies, it is also something that should come politically handy for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).