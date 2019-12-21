Nirav Modi threatened to kill company director: CBI in chargesheet

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 21: A charge sheet has been filed in the 13, 500 crores Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case on Saturday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), that referred criminal intimidation charges against the prime accused, Nirav Modi, for threatening to kill one of the dummy directors of his company.

According to news agency ANI, the CBI told to the Maharashtra special court that Nirav Modi threatened to kill one of the directors, Ashish Mohanbhai Lad if he tried to return to India from Cairo.

According to the sleuths Lad had fled from Dubai to Cairo to avoid arrest.

In June 2018, when Lad planned to return to India from Cairo, Nehal Modi called him on behalf of Nirav Modi and threatened him.

As per the ANI report, in the charge sheet, the CBI has said that in the investigation it is revealed that subsequent to the threatening call by Nirav Modi to Ashish Mohanbhai Lad... accused Nehal Modi offered Rs 20 lakh to Lad for visiting Europe to give a favourable statement before the lawyer and a judge in a European court to help Nirav Modi which was refused by Lad.

Nirav Modi has been earlier declared a fugitive economic offender for evading prosecution in the PNB scam.

The 48-year-old is currently in Wandsworth Prison in London, from where he is fighting extradition on charges related to a nearly $2 billion PNB money-laundering and fraud case.

He was remanded to extended custody at a hearing and asked to appear via video-link on January 2. He has not returned to India despite repeated summons from Indian probe agencies and courts.