    Nirav Modi spotted in London: Cong hits out at Centre, says ‘Jab Modi bhaye kotwal, to darr kahe ka'

    New Delhi, Mar 09: Hours after fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud in India, was spotted in London, Congress on Saturday attacked the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre over its "failure" to bring back the fugitive billionaire.

    This came after a UK-based daily spotted Nirav Modi, wanted in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, walking freely on the streets in London. The news daily claimed that Nirav Modi was living in a luxurious apartment in London's West End and running a diamond business.

    Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took a dig at BJP's tag line 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', Surjewala wrote,"Flee with ?23,000 crore from the country without any problem. Then get a picture clicked with the PM and live a luxurious life in London."

    Quoting the video of Nirav Modi, tweeted by the UK daily, Surjewala sarcastically asked people to watch trailer of 'A day in the life of Poster Boy for 'Bank Fraudsters Settlement Scheme abroad'!'

    The BJP had earlier slammed the Congress for using this term and union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad even called it "shameful, derogatory, scandalous and demeaning" to the PM.

    Read more about:

    nirav modi congress london

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 13:08 [IST]
