Nirav Modi spotted in London: Cong hits out at Centre, says ‘Jab Modi bhaye kotwal, to darr kahe ka'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 09: Hours after fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud in India, was spotted in London, Congress on Saturday attacked the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre over its "failure" to bring back the fugitive billionaire.

[Watch: Nirav Modi spotted in London with 10,0000 Pound Ostrich hide jacket]

This came after a UK-based daily spotted Nirav Modi, wanted in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, walking freely on the streets in London. The news daily claimed that Nirav Modi was living in a luxurious apartment in London's West End and running a diamond business.

Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took a dig at BJP's tag line 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', Surjewala wrote,"Flee with ?23,000 crore from the country without any problem. Then get a picture clicked with the PM and live a luxurious life in London."

देश का ₹23,000 करोड़ लूट कर ले जाओ,



बग़ैर रोक-टोक देश से भाग जाओ,



फिर PM के साथ विदेश में फ़ोटो खिचवाओ,



लंदन में ₹73Cr के ऐशगाह में ज़िंदगी बिताओ,



बुझो, मैं कौन हूँ,



अरे छोटा मोदी, और कौन!



जब मोदी भए कौतवाल, तो डर काहे का!!



मोदी है तो मुमकिन है!!! https://t.co/NdzDzq0JXM — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 9, 2019

Quoting the video of Nirav Modi, tweeted by the UK daily, Surjewala sarcastically asked people to watch trailer of 'A day in the life of Poster Boy for 'Bank Fraudsters Settlement Scheme abroad'!'

Pl watch Trailor-



A day in the life of ‘Poster Boy’ for ‘Bank Fraudsters Settlement Scheme abroad’!



Director & Producer- Narender Modi!



Editor- Arun Jaitley!



Script Writer- ED & CBI!



Production Cost- ₹23,000Cr!



Financed by- Indian Banks!



मोदी है तो मुमकिन है!!! https://t.co/NdzDzq0JXM — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 9, 2019

The BJP had earlier slammed the Congress for using this term and union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad even called it "shameful, derogatory, scandalous and demeaning" to the PM.