    Nirav Modi's Alibaug bungalow declared illegal, to be razed

    Bengaluru, Jan 25: The Raigad collectorate on Friday afternoon began demolishing fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi's seaside mansion in Kihim in Alibaug.

    

    The demolition orders were issued by District Collector Vijay Suryawanshi after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) handed over the property in Raigad, according to PTI.

    According to official records, the 33,000 sq.ft luxurious bungalow, constructed partly as a ground-plus-one structure, is situated on a 70,000 sq.ft area, with a driveway, high metal fencing and a huge security gate.

    Nirav Modi, who is on the run after being named in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, is among 202 bungalow owners who face the threat of their properties being demolished.

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 20:37 [IST]
