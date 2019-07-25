  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirav Modi remanded to custody in UK prison until Aug 22

    By PTI
    |

    Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National BankNSE -3.15 % (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was on Thursday further remanded to judicial custody until August 22.

    During a short remand hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court via videolink from Wandsworth prison, the judge extended Modi's remand till August 22.

    File photo of Nirav Modi
    File photo of Nirav Modi

    Modi, 48, has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest in March in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case.

    He appeared for the first time since his bail appeal was rejected by the UK High Court earlier last month.

    More NIRAV MODI News

    Read more about:

    nirav modi judicial custody

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 16:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue