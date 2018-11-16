Nirav Modi loan default case: CBI registers DA case against retired PNB official

Nirav Modi

According to the CBI FIR, the couple had amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 2.63 crore during the period. Shetty and his wife Ashalata, who is a clerk with Indian Bank, "had acquired disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 2.63 crore, which are 238.44 per cent disproportionate to their known sources of income", the CBI FIR alleged. It also said that Ashalata had "been found to have actively assisted her husband in the concealment and acquisition of assets raised from ill-gotten wealth and thereby has abetted the offence of possession of disproportionate assets by a public servant".

Nirav Modi and Choksi

Shetty was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February this year after the banking fraud involving billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi surfaced. The scam surfaced when companies of Nirav Modi and Choksi approached PNB's Brady Road branch, Mumbai, in January this year seeking Letter of Understanding (LoU) for payments to suppliers. The official handling the case sought 100 per cent cash guarantee before any such letter could be issued to which the company officials said no such guarantee was sought in the past. The official checked the records which did not show such an LoU to Modi or Choksi's company which led to suspicion.

Also Read |PNB fraud: ED arrests man linked to Choksi's businesses from Kolkata airport

DA case against retired deputy manager of Punjab National Bank

It is alleged that Shetty had been bypassing PNB's core banking system and issuing LoUs fraudulently for seven years. An LoU is a guarantee which is given by an issuing bank to Indian banks having branches abroad to grant a short-term credit to the applicant. In case of default, the bank issuing the LoU has to pay the liability to credit giving bank along with accruing interest. Shetty allegedly sent messages of these LoUs using an international messaging system for banking systems called SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), which is used to pass instructions among banks globally to transfer funds. It is estimated that millions of messages are sent daily using the SWIFT technology globally wherein every member bank can send or receive messages of financial transactions to another bank worldwide.

Case was registered by the CBI's Anti Corruption Branch

The PNB officials allegedly sent these messages to Indian banks -- Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of India, Axis Bank, Allahabad Bank -- located in Antwerp, Hong Kong, Bahrain, Mauritius, Frankfurt without making entries in the banking software about the LoUs. These LoUs and Letters of Credits (LC) worth Rs 11,384 crore were getting renewed or issued afresh for six years without the bank's knowledge. The Indian banks abroad did not mind as their money was safe (under guarantee from PNB) and increasing because of the accruing interest.

Also Read |PNB loan fraud: ED attaches Nirav Modi's 11 properties in Dubai to case

The party was spoiled in January this year when the first renewal arose after the retirement of Shetty, the officials said. An alarmed bank dug out all such LoUs and LCs showing a mammoth liability towards other banks. The conniving officer also issued Foreign Letters of Credit by entering a smaller amount in trade finance module of Core Banking Solutions (CBS) system and generating the reference number and a SWIFT message was sent for the amount, the bank alleged.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs