Nirav Modi flees from London, lands in Brussels

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation requested an Interpol notice, PNB fraud accused, Nirav Modi is said to have fled from London to Brussels. The media had flashed the news that Nirav Modi had landed in London and sought political asylum.

However now it is reported that he may have left London either on Tuesday or Wednesday for Brussels.

The question is which passport is Nirav Modi travelling on. His Indian passport has been revoked and hence the possibility of him travelling on a Singapore passport is the only possibility. The non-bailable warrant cannot be issued on the Singapore passport and hence the Interpol needs to come into the picture.

While a non-bailable warrant cannot be issued on a Singapore passport, India can still obtained an Interpol notice on Nirav Modi.

