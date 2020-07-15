Nippon Paint launches BREEZE STAR interior emulsion

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, July 15: Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) Asia's leading paint manufacturer has launched BREEZE STAR - an interior emulsion paint offering the best sheen feature at the most affordable price. Research and innovation based on the customer's need and geography has always been Nippon's priority. The BREEZE STAR is developed with a firm resolve to provide customers, a smooth and high sheen finish to their walls with exceptional coverage.

The paint comes with a 3 year performance warranty. It is formulated with a pigment composition and rich polymer technology that provides an aesthetic look to the walls. BREEZE STAR also promotes a healthy interior space, ensuring that home owners occupy the house immediately after painting.

The innovative paint was launched by Mahesh S Anand, President, Mark Titus, Director Marketing, and M Nataraj, General Manager (TN Sales), Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) virtually. Based on rigorous tests and years of industry research, Nippon Paint's R&D team has arrived at the product.

Emphasising the need for such a breakthrough product in the market, Mahesh S. Anand, President, Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) commented, "Nippon Paint has always aimed to revolutionise the paint industry by developing breakthrough products and innovative services. With the launch of BREEZE STAR, we wish to offer our customers a paint that gives a high sheen finish, while being affordable. The BREEZE STAR interior emulsion has been backed by years of market research and learnings. We are optimistic that the new paint will find a lot of takers in the market owing to its affordable price and unique offerings."

Amidst a gradually recovering market, Nippon Paint's BREEZE STAR, was made commercially available in the market from 13th July 2020, through Nippon Paint's select dealer partners.