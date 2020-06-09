Nippon Paint enters health and wellness segment with 'MEDIFRESH'

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, June 09: Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division), Asia's leading paint manufacturer announced its foray into the health and wellness segment with the launch of 'MEDIFRESH'. Nippon Paint launched the segment with a range of PPE (Personal Protective Equipments) products including Hand Sanitizer, Facial Masks, and Hand Gloves. As personal hygiene becomes a top priority for consumers across the world, this move by Nippon Paint is to cater to the burgeoning market by providing affordable and effective products to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Post Covid-19, there is a boost in personal and domestic hygiene measures being taken by consumers, with many individuals ensuring complete sanitisation of their personal spaces. In order to cater to this segment, Nippon Paint has come up with MEDIFRESH and hopes to continue exploring newer ventures in the health and hygiene sector in the country. The products will be manufactured under the private labelling of Nippon Paint MEDIFRESH, and are designed following the current WHO norms. The company will initially leverage its distribution channels including Paint shops, Hardware shops etc., and slowly expand into other outlets. The products will be made available to public starting this 8th June. Plans are well underway to expand this range of products and introduce Surface Disinfectants, Aerosols, Full Cover Gear and Face Shields as well.

Considering that painters are most exposed to risks associated with COVID-19 exposure, Nippon Paint is also providing them with sanitizer sachets for easy use and to encourage safe painting practices. These sachets will be given for free while purchasing paint. This will aid in ensuring the safety of the painters and reassure customers that the painters are following proper safety protocol.

Talking about the new initiative, Mr. S Mahesh Anand, President - Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) said, "COVID-19 has definitely steered the focus towards the importance of personal hygiene and home sanitization, and we at Nippon Paint believe in adapting our solutions to suit the demands of the changing times. Under the new MEDIFRESH segment, we will be initially launching three products - Hand Sanitizer, Facial Masks & Hand Gloves; and subsequently introduce a range of other products like Surface Disinfectants, Aerosols, Full Cover Gear and Face Shields. Also, as a brand we believe in standing by the painter community and collectively help them fight the impacts of COVID-19. Personal safety is the biggest part of the fight and we are encouraging behaviours such as using protective gears and following the Government's safety guidelines. We hope that steps such as providing them easy to use sanitizer sachets will help painters to be more cautious while also addressing their sanitization needs."

About Nippon Paint:

Nippon Paint, founded in Japan has over 140 years of experience and is the number one paint manufacturer in Asia, and among the leading paint manufacturers of the world.

Nippon Paint produces high-quality paints and coats for decorative, industrial and automotive sectors. Over the years, Nippon Paint has perfected its products by means of breakthrough paint technology, with an emphasis on innovation and eco-friendliness.

Nippon Paint's mission is to create advanced products that boost quality of life while protecting the environment. Through innovative technology, Nippon Paint benefits its customers and society. The company and its subsidiaries has presence in 31 countries which includes Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, China, India, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Germany, Greece and Russia.