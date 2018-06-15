NIPER registrar suspended

The Registrar of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, PJP Singh Waraich, has been placed under suspension, a statement said.

"The registrar of NIPER is kept under suspension till the outcome of the departmental proceedings on certain charges," a press statement issued by NIPER said here today.

However, the details of the charges and complaints made against Waraich were not mentioned in the press statement.

Prof Prabha Garg has been appointed as the officiating registrar of the institute till further orders, it said.

Garg will be the first woman registrar of NIPER ever since its inception over two decades back.

It was learnt from sources that there were multiple complaints against him, on the basis of which he was placed under suspension and charge sheet served upon him.

In February, 2016, the CBI had also booked Waraich, NIPER's then officiating director Prof KK Bhutani and eight other functionaries of the institute on charges of corruption, cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy in a multi-crore scam.

