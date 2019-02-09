NIOS PDPET bridge course date sheet released: How to download exam schedule

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 9: NIOS PDPET bridge course exam's date sheet has been released on official website nios.ac.in. NIOS or National Institute of Open Schooling conducts Professional Development Programme for Elementary Teachers (PDPET) examination for Untrained In-Service Teachers.

    NIOS PDPET bridge course exam

    The PDPET Bridge Course exam will begin on March 19 and go on till March 25, 2019. The admit cards for the examination will be released shortly.

    NIOS PDPET bridge course exam 2019 Date sheet:

    March 19: Elementary Education: Context, Concerns and Challenges (Paper code- 521)

    March 22: Understanding Elementary School Child (Paper code- 522)

    March 23: Curriculum and Teaching learning Process (Paper code- 523)

    March 25: Pedagogy of Elementary School Subject (Paper code-524)

    Steps to download NIOS PDPET bridge course exam schedule:

    • Click here to go the page where date sheet link is available.
    • Click on the link which reads "Date sheet for PDPET Examination".
    • The official notification and datesheet will open on screen.
    • Download the NIOS PDPET bridge course exam schedule.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 23:46 [IST]
