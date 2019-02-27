NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2018-19 for December exam expected soon, how to check

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 27: The National Institute of Open Schooling is expected to soon release the results for the 3rd D.El.Ed exam on its official website. The exam was conducted in the month of December 2018.

According to an official notification released earlier, the result is likely to be released in 8 to 10 weeks after the last date of examination. However, the National Institute of Open Schooling is expected to release NIOS third D.El.Ed exam result anytime soon.

Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website with reference to the NIOS D.El.ED result updates.

NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website nios.ac.in or dled.nios.ac.in .

or . Go to the NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019 for December exam 2019 option

On next page, enter your enrolment number and the date of birth

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout