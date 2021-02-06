YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nine rounds of military talks held with Chinese, will continue: EAM S Jaishankar

    By
    |

    Amaravati, Feb 06: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said senior military commanders of India and China have held nine rounds of talks on the process of disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh and the parleys will continue in future also.

    jaishankar

    Addressing reporters in Vijayawada, he said so far there was no "visible expression" of the talks on ground. "The disengagement talks, because it is a very complicated issue, because it depends on troops, you have to know the geography (like) which position and what is happening, this is being done by the military commanders," he said.

    Chakka jam: No untoward incident, but farmers block several highways

    He was replying to a query on whether there would be any ministerial level talks between both the countries on skirmishes between troops of the Asian giants. China and India are locked in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 5 last.

    The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the face-off, but no significant headway has been made so far.

    Meet 105 yr old Padma Shri awardee Pappammal, the farmer who wants people to take up farming

    "So, military commanders have held nine rounds of meetings so far. We believe some progress has been made, but it is not, in a kind of situation where there is a visible expression of that on the ground," he said.

    Jaishankar said he and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held parleys with their counterparts of China last year and agreed that they should disengage in some parts.

    More S JAISHANKAR News

    Read more about:

    indochina s jaishankar india china

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 13:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X