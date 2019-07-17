Nine people shot dead over land dispute in UP, CM Yogi seeks report

Lucknow, July 17: At least nine persons, including four women, were shot dead in a village in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, over a land dispute. The shootout at Ubbha village in the district lasted for nearly an hour.

The two groups opened fire using country-made pistols and also attacked one another with sharp weapons. The two sides fought over 90 bigha of land that the gram pradhan had purchased two years ago.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought report from the local administration on the incident. He has also directed the directed the director general of police to personally monitor the Sonebhadra firing case and ensure strict action against the culprits.