Himachal Pradesh school bus accident: 26 children dead, CM announces ex-gratia

The death toll in the bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's has risen to 26. The mishap took place on Monday after a school bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra. NDRF teams have been rushed to the spot and rescue efforts are underway in full swing in Kangra's Nurpur. Reports say that a total of 39 students were in the bus. All the children were in the age group 5-11 years. The children belonged to Wazir Ram Singh Memorial school.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has announced Rs 5 lakhs each for the families of the accident victims.

Locals of the area also helping the NDRF team to rescue the children and rush the injured to the hospital. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that a magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident.

Earlier, it was reported that nine children had died, but the latest update states that 26 have died.

"I've been told 9 children died and several got injured in the incident. Spoken with the Chief Secy, DG & Dy Commissioner. NDRF immediately deployed. Rescue operation underway with the help of locals. I've ordered for a magisterial probe," the Chief Minister told earlier told the media.

Eyewitnesses said the driver, who was among the dead, lost control on a sharp curve and fell into the 200-feet deep gorge at Cheli village, some 300 km from the state capital Shimla, reported Hindustan Times.

