    NIMCET exam 2019: Application form out; NIMCET exam date is May 26

    New Delhi, Mar 5: NIMCET exam 2019 application form is out on official website. NIMCET 2019 registration began on March 1, 2019. NIMCET 2019 exam date has also been announced and it will be conducted on May 26, 2019.

    The last date to fill the NIMCET 2019 application form March 31, 2019. NIMCET 2019 exam result would tentatively declared by June 5, 2019.

    NIMCET 2019 exam related important dates: Click Here

    NIMCET exam or NIT MCA Common Entrance Test is a national level entrance exam conducted every year by one of the National Institutes of Technology (NITs). The admissions are given on merit basis to Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programme across the NITs

    NIMCET exam is also known as National Institute of Technology Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test 2019. Admissions to MCA programmes offered by the NITs will be through ranks obtained in the NIMCET 2019 exam.

    For list of NITs that would consider NIMCET scores for admission: Click Here

    Steps to apply for NIMCET exam 2019 :

    • Visit the NIMCET official website nimcet.in
    • On the homepage, click on 'new registration'
    • Fill in the form and register first by filling in basic information
    • Log-in using new registered id
    • Fill form, upload documents
    • Make payment
    • Submit
    • Take printout of final acknowledgement for future reference

