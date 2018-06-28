English
Nikki Haley visits Delhi's Jama Masjid, Gurudwara and Gauri Shankar temple

    United States Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is touring India to strengthen ties between the two countries is on an inter-faith journey in India, visiting a Hindu temple, a Sikh shrine, a mosque and a church in old parts of the capital.

    On her first visit to India after becoming the US envoy to UN, Haley visited the Gauri Shankar Mandir, Jama Masjid, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Central Baptist Church this morning.

    Haley, who is the daughter of Sikh immigrants from Punjab, also prepared rotis for langar at the gurudwara. After visiting the Jama Masjid, she interacted with a child who was sitting outside the mosque.

    Haley had yesterday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ways to enhance India-US cooperation in various fields, including counter-terrorism. She had also met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed ways to deepen the Indo-US strategic partnership and the ongoing cooperation between the two countries at the UN.

    The US envoy to the UN also met Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and reiterated America's commitment to end child trafficking.

    Haley began her India tour with a visit to the majestic tomb of Mughal emperor Humayun.

    Speaking to reporters there, she had said, "We think freedom of religion is just as important as freedom of rights and freedom of peoples." She had visited India in late 2014 when she was the South Carolina Governor.

    Haley is the first Indian-American to serve in a Cabinet-level position in any US presidential administration.

    Image credit: PTI

    nikki haley jama masjid gurudwara india us relations sushma swaraj

    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 16:06 [IST]
