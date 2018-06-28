Nikki Haley visits Delhi's Jama Masjid, Gurudwara and Gauri Shankar temple

Haley visits temples and Jama Masjid

On her first visit to India after becoming the US envoy to UN, Haley visited the Gauri Shankar Mandir, Jama Masjid, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Central Baptist Church this morning.

Nikki Haley rolls chapattis at Gurdwara

Haley, who is the daughter of Sikh immigrants from Punjab, also prepared rotis for langar at the gurudwara. After visiting the Jama Masjid, she interacted with a child who was sitting outside the mosque.

Haley meets PM Modi, Sushma Swaraj

Haley had yesterday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ways to enhance India-US cooperation in various fields, including counter-terrorism. She had also met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed ways to deepen the Indo-US strategic partnership and the ongoing cooperation between the two countries at the UN.

The US envoy to the UN also met Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and reiterated America's commitment to end child trafficking.

A visit to Humayun tomb

Haley began her India tour with a visit to the majestic tomb of Mughal emperor Humayun.

Speaking to reporters there, she had said, "We think freedom of religion is just as important as freedom of rights and freedom of peoples." She had visited India in late 2014 when she was the South Carolina Governor.

Haley is the first Indian-American to serve in a Cabinet-level position in any US presidential administration.

Image credit: PTI