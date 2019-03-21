Nikhil Kumaraswamy postpones filing of nomination in Mandya

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 21: Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of CM HD Kumaraswamy, postponed filing of nomination in Mandya on Thursday.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy to file his nomination for Lok Sabha polls from Mandya constituency on March 25.

Nikhil on Wednesday campaigned in Srirangapatna and Maddur, appealing to the people to give him an opportunity to serve and work for the development of Mandya. Going by the advice of priests and family members, Nikhil will file a set of nomination papers at 12.30pm on Thursday, which is considered an auspicious time. He will file another set of papers on March 25.

Under seat-sharing pact with the Congress, JDS has got Mandya and seven other constituencies. Mandya will voting on April 18 in the second phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections.

Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of late Congress leader MH Ambaressh, filed her nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

Her supporters held a roadshow till DC's office where she filed her nomination. Several Sandalwood stars including Darshan , KGF-fame Yash, senior actor Doddanna and Producer Rockline Venkatesh accompanied Sumalatha.

The Election Commission has banned screening of movies starring Sumalatha and Nikhil on Doordarshan till voting in the seat is over. The order was issued by deputy commissioner and Returning Officer of Mandya parliamentary seat N Manjushree. She has also clarified that the ban is not applicable to private TV channels and theatres.