    Night curfew in Karnataka: Officials permit to conduct midnight Christmas mass in Bengaluru tonight

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 24: In what comes as a recent development, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Bengaluru has given a nod to hold midnight Christman mass in the city on December 24.

    christman

    This development comes after Karnataka Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said that the buses of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate during night curfew. It is also said that autorickshaws and cabs will also be allowed to continue their services between 11 pm and 5 am.

    Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said in a statement that night curfew will be imposed across the state, between 10 pm and 6 am, starting December 24. The curfew will continue till January 2.

    The State government also issued coronavirus guidelines in the wake of new coronavirus strain found in the UK which states that all passengers (arriving from the United Kingdom by airports, or seaports in Bengaluru and Mangaluru) will have to undergo RT-PCR tests within 72 hours of their arrival.

      However, it can be seen that the government did not ban inter-state travel. Colleges and schools will be allowed to reopen from January 1 for Classes 10 and 12.

