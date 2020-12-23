Karnataka SSLC, PUC board exams to be delayed, not to be held in March

Night curfew imposed in Karnataka from 10 pm to 6 am

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Karnataka has imposed a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am until January 19 amidst COVID-19.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa after a meeting with the Health Minister and Technical Committee.

The decision was taken over the new coronavirus strain that was detected in the United Kingdom. The government said that essential services will be allowed during the night curfew.

The night curfew would come into force tonight and will remain in force until January 2 2021. The announcement was made by Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa.

The night curfew has been imposed to prevent and contain the coronavirus strain found in the UK. We are also monitoring international passengers arriving in the state said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Earlier, the government had banned New Year's Eve parties in the state. On Tuesday, Yediyurappa had said that there was no need for a night curfew in the state. This new coronavirus variant is something that has worried the people of the state and country. We learnt that a person who arrived in Chennai has been found to be infected. We have to be extra cautious. Whoever comes from outside will be checked at the airports before allowing them, Yediyurappa had also said.