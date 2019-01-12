NIFT admit card 2019: Steps to download

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan12: NIFT admit card 2019 for the exam which will be held on January 20 is now available for download on the official site nift.ac.in.

To directly go to the NIFT admit card 2019 download page click here.

National Institute of Fashion Technology or NIFT 2019 exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate design programmes including B.Des (Bachelor of Design) and NIFT B.F.Tech (Bachelor of Fashion Technology).

The results of the NIFT 2019 exam are likely to be declared in the last week of February or March 2019. Those who clear the written exam would be called for the situation test, group discussion and interview.

NIFT admit card 2019 download steps:

Go to nift.ac.in.

On this page, there are three boxes and the third link in the box called 'Admissions 2019' will take you directly to admitcard down load page.

You can also go directly to the admit card download by clicking here .

. On this page, enter the application number, date of birth and email id for login.

Click on 'Submit' button.

Download admit card and take print out