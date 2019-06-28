  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nice initiative: If you follow traffic rules in Hyderabad, you will now be honoured

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hyderabad, June 28: Motorists following traffic rules in Hyderabad are set to be honoured with certificates by the city police under a novel initiative.

    The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here Thursday launched the programme "Patrol for Happy Driving" to mark the completion.

    Nice initiative: If you follow traffic rules in Hyderabad, you will now be honoured
    Image Courtesy: @RachakondaCop

    As part of the initiative launched by Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, the traffic police will identify drivers who follow traffic rules as a habit and take safety measures in driving vehicles.

    19 yr old jailed for life for unnatural sex & killing minor as a juvenile

    "So far the police have been trying to identify traffic violators and impose fines and to seize vehicles and so on. Now as a token of recognition to the people following traffic rules, Rachakonda police launched a unique programme which is the only one-of-its-kind in India "Patrol for Happy Driving," Bhagwat said.

    Such drivers will be given stickers and certificates of appreciation. Rachakonda traffic police strongly believes this move will spread happiness among safe drivers as their honesty is recognised,he said.

    It is observed that as a result of providing awareness on following traffic rules many people have started taking safety measures like wearing helmet, using seat belt, giving proper signals from their vehicles and maintaining safe distance from other vehicles and so on,the top cop said.

    After launching this programme, Bhagwat checked some vehicles and found one woman doctorand a senior citizen along with other autorickshaw and lorry drivers as safe drivers and pasted 'Safe Driver' stickers on their vehicles and honoured them with a certificate.

    Woman arrested for impersonating ETV channel director via fake FB account

    Henceforth, Rachakonda traffic police will identify 8000 safe drivers and they will be honoured with a sticker on their vehicle as a safe driver and a certificate as a token of their sincerity.

    "The main aim of launching this programme is to encourage the law-abiding citizens by honouring them and bring changes amongothers to make them obey the law," Bhagwat added.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    hyderabad traffic

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 13:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue